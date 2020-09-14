Bank of Montreal Can Sells 45,952 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.23 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

