Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Silversage Advisors increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $301.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average is $263.70. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.27 and a fifty-two week high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

