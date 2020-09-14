Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of ePlus worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 1,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $990.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

