ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of ePlus worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $990.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. Research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

