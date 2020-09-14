Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.30 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of EnPro Industries worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 161.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NPO shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $72.38.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.