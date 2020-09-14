American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,935 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 676,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

