Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $1,307,350.62 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after buying an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

