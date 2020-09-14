Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is White Pine Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $204.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

