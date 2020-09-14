Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NetGear worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NetGear by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in NetGear by 15.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NetGear by 302.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NetGear by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetGear alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NTGR opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.11. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $2,009,433.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,837 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.