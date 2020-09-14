Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $637,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

