American International Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

