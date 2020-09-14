Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Resideo Technologies worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 239,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NYSE REZI opened at $12.59 on Monday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

