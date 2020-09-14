TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,795 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $14.20 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

