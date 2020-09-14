Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $29,377.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 63,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $716,845.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHL opened at $11.98 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

