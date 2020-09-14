PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,070 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

