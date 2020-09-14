PDT Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the second quarter worth $7,553,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $891,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

