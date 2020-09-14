PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $153.48 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.