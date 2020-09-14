PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.45 on Monday. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

