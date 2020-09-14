PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $220.48 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $224.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

