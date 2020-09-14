PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,424 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

