PDT Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $177.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.