First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 251.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 251.3% from the August 15th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

