Bank of America Corp DE Has $60.22 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Royal Gold worth $60,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

