SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.26. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

