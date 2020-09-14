SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 249.1% in August

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

