Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

