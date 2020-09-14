Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Increases By 239.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PEY opened at $14.70 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,154,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.