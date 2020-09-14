Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 101,843 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 615.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,843 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

