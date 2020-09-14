Numeraire Price Reaches $36.67 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $111.94 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $36.67 or 0.00349019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.04646799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00063192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,052,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.