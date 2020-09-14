CryptoPing Trading Up 4.4% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $594,364.91 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00310363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00113271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01550017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200028 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

