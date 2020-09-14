BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,143.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $21,143.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,186,320 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

