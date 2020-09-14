Expanse Price Tops $0.0622 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $5,135.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

