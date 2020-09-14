V Systems Achieves Market Cap of $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. V Systems has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00310363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00113271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01550017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200028 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

