Harmony (ONE) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.27 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Harmony has a total market cap of $46.39 million and $6.27 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

