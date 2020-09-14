Contrasting TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 4.74% -0.58% -0.19% Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.04% 2.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TransAlta and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 5 0 2.71 Portland General Electric 1 8 1 0 2.00

TransAlta presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.69%. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.77 billion 0.96 $61.79 million ($0.09) -68.44 Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.44 $214.00 million $2.39 14.25

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats TransAlta on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

