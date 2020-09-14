Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) vs. Petroquest Energy (NASDAQ:PQUE) Financial Comparison

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 34.45 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Petroquest Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,335.56% -74.54% -31.76% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Torchlight Energy Resources and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petroquest Energy beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

