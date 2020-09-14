Bank of America Corp DE Has $63.38 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of Iron Mountain worth $63,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,672,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,405,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

