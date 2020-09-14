Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.73% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $61,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $119.98 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $136.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.