Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of Elanco Animal Health worth $62,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.