Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBOW stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.