Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
SBOW stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
