Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.29 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $70,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 571,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.