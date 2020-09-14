Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of SS&C Technologies worth $69,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,999,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 326,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.