Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,932 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.66% of Diodes worth $69,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Diodes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diodes by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,974 shares of company stock worth $11,509,448. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

