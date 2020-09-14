Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $13,262,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 123,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $972,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

