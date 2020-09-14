NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTCT. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

