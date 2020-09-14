America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AMX stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

