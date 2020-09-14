Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.