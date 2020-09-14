Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

