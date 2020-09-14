Fmr LLC Acquires 689,675 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $67,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE opened at $77.02 on Monday. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

