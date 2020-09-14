Bank of Montreal Can Sells 365,607 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,953 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 780,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

IVZ stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

